Nearly 1.9 mln displaced Syrians returned home - IOM

About 1.87 million displaced Syrians have returned to their communities, but economic hardship and lack of essential services are hampering recovery efforts, said a new report from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) released on Wednesday.

The IOM's Communities of Return Index Report assessed conditions in 1,100 locations across Syria between March and April 2025, covering areas where internally displaced persons (IDPs) and Syrians returning from abroad have resettled, the IOM said in a statement.

"Syrians are resilient and innovative, but they need significant help to rebuild their communities and their lives. Enabling Syrians to return to a country that is on the path to stability and progress is critical for the country's future," said IOM Director General Amy Pope.

The report highlighted unreliable access to electricity, clean water, and health care, as well as gaps in civil documentation that prevent returnees from accessing services or reclaiming their property.

Since January 2024, IOM has recorded over 1.3 million IDP returnees and nearly 730,000 arrivals from abroad, according to the statement.