Iran confirms US talks to be held in Rome instead of Oman

Iran confirmed on Wednesday that the second round of talks with the US over its nuclear program, originally planned for Oman on Saturday, will now take place in Rome.

According to Iranian state television, Oman will continue its role as mediator during the negotiations.

The talks follow a letter sent last month by US President Donald Trump to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling for direct nuclear negotiations. Iran responded to the letter through Oman.

Both countries later engaged in talks in Muscat, Oman on April 12, which were described as "positive and constructive" by both sides.

Although US media initially reported that the second round would be held in Rome, Iran had announced plans to return to Oman.

The latest decision confirms Rome as the new venue.

Earlier this week, Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News that Washington would accept Iran enriching uranium up to 3.67%, the limit under the previous nuclear deal.

However, he later said Iran should halt enrichment altogether.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded by saying that his country is willing to address concerns about its nuclear program but would not negotiate its right to enrich uranium.









