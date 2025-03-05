GERMANYS SCHOLZ, UKRAINES ZELENSKIY AGREE TRUMP IS KEY IN PEACE TALKS, SAYS SPOKESPERSON

 Contact Us
Germany's outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasized the key role of U.S. President Donald Trump in negotiations with Russia.

Reuters DIPLOMACY
Published March 05,2025
Germany's outgoing chancellor, Olaf Scholz, affirmed during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump had a key role in negotiations with Russia, according to a German government spokesperson.

"The chancellor welcomed the Ukrainian president's willingness to enter into negotiations at the earliest possible date", said the spokesperson in a statement.

"Both agreed on the importance of the U.S. president's leadership role, also with a view to achieving a swift start to a ceasefire and lasting peace for Ukraine", it added.

Scholz also reiterated Germany's continued and unwavering solidarity with Ukraine during the call, added the spokesperson.