Macron tells Abbas 'Palestinian governance' needed in Gaza

Published January 19,2025
French President Emmanuel Macron has told Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas that a return to Palestinian governance was needed in Gaza after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Macron's office said on Sunday.

In a phone conversation Saturday, Macron said this should "fully incorporate the Palestinian Authority" and that Gaza's future should be aimed at the creation of a Palestinian state, while ensuring that "no massacre, like the one perpetrated on October 7 (2023), can ever be committed against the Israeli people again", the Elysee said.