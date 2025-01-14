Kremlin says no new information about Putin-Trump contacts

The Kremlin has no new information regarding possible contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No, there is nothing new that requires comment at the moment," Peskov told a news briefing in Moscow.

Trump, who wants a deal to end the Ukraine war, which continues since February 2022, said on Monday he is going to meet Putin "very quickly" after he takes office next week.

The Russian leader has also voiced his readiness to talk or meet with US president-elect.

Addressing media reports alleging that US President Joe Biden and Putin have maintained indirect closed communication channels since the war, Peskov dismissed the claims, saying there has been no political dialogue between Moscow and Washington during this period, only technical-level contacts.

"There are certain channels of communication between Washington and Moscow, both through military and diplomatic lines. However, these are limited to technical interactions. There has been no political or high-level dialogue, and there is none now," he said.

Turning to the strengthening of ties between Armenia and the US, Peskov affirmed that Yerevan has the sovereign right to develop relations with any country it chooses, but Russia remains committed to its bilateral relationship with Armenia.

"This is an absolutely sovereign right of our Armenian friends. Armenia has the right to develop relations in all directions. For our part, we value our bilateral relations with Armenia and intend to continue developing them," he said.

Peskov said the US has historically not played a stabilizing role in the South Caucasus, suggesting it has often had the opposite effect.

Besides bilateral ties, he also highlighted the importance of Armenia's cooperation with Russia through integration processes such as the Eurasian Economic Union.

"This cooperation provides significant benefits for Armenia and its people, and we proceed with this understanding," he said.

Armenia earlier announced that Foreign MInister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are scheduled to sign a document on strategic partnership in Washington on Tuesday.

Asked about the upcoming visit of Iranian President Masoud Peseshkian to Russia on Jan. 17, Peskov underscored the importance of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement expected to be signed during talks between Peseshkian and Putin.

"We won't get ahead of ourselves with announcements. However, I can confirm that the signing of this agreement is a significant component of President Peseshkian's visit. It is a very important event for us. The leaders will also make statements to the media following the talks," Peskov said.







