Turkish FM, Hamas political bureau member discuss Gaza cease-fire

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Hamas political bureau member Khalil al-Hayya on Saturday discussed the latest developments and efforts to secure a cease-fire in Gaza.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan and al-Hayya discussed the latest developments in the cease-fire negotiations in a phone call.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 46,000 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.