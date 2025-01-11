Israeli deputy chief of staff requests to step down: Media

Israeli media reported Saturday that Amir Baram, deputy chief of staff of the Israeli army, has requested to step down from his role by the end of February, citing strained relations with Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily, Maj. Gen. Baram submitted his request to Halevi on Friday, asking to end his role at the end of February.

The decision is said to have caused a "shock" within the General Staff especially as Halevi also indicated to resign after the completion of a report on Israel's handling of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

On Dec. 20, the Maariv newspaper said Halevi could step down by February and Director-General of the Defense Ministry Eyal Zamir could replace him.

The Israeli army has has killed over 46,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas border incursion.










