UKRAINES ZELENSKIY SPEAKS TO AZERBAIJANS ALIYEV ABOUT PLANE CRASH

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he expressed condolences to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev about the Azeri plane that crashed in Kazakhstan and which Azeri sources have told Reuters is believed to have been shot down by Russian air defences.

"The key priority now is a thorough investigation to provide answers to all questions about what really happened. Russia must provide clear explanations and stop spreading disinformation," Zelenskiy said in a statement on X after the call.









