UKRAINES ZELENSKIY SPEAKS TO AZERBAIJANS ALIYEV ABOUT PLANE CRASH

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday regarding the crash of an Azeri plane in Kazakhstan, which Azerbaijani sources have suggested may have been downed by Russian air defenses.

Published December 28,2024
"The key priority now is a thorough investigation to provide answers to all questions about what really happened. Russia must provide clear explanations and stop spreading disinformation," Zelenskiy said in a statement on X after the call.