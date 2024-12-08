TÜRKIYES FOREIGN MINISTER DISCUSSES SITUATION IN SYRIA WITH SENIOR OFFICIALS FROM EU, ITALY, FRANCE, SPAIN

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday discussed the latest developments in Syria with EU foreign policy chief, as well as his counterparts from Italy, France, and Spain, diplomatic sources said.

The sources added that Fidan and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas talked on the phone about Syria's future after the Ba'ath Party's 61-year rule ended on Sunday with the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

During a separate phone call with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, the two ministers emphasized Syria's territorial integrity and political unity. The need to protect religious minorities during Syria's transition was also stressed.

Tajani later told journalists about the call, saying, "We agree on the importance of maintaining Syria's unity. I reiterated my request that Türkiye do everything in its power to ensure the safety of Italian citizens and the protection of Christians and other minorities."

Tajani also noted that Ankara is ready to cooperate diplomatically with Rome to ensure stability in the Middle East.

Fidan also spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on the phone about the situation in Syria and Lebanon.

The call emphasized the need for an orderly transition in Syria, urging the international community to assist the Syrian people in preventing further chaos and terrorist organizations from gaining power.

The situation in Lebanon was also discussed during the talks, and the importance of not reflecting negatively on Syrian developments in Lebanon was emphasized.

Additionally, Fidan held talks with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on the need for efforts to establish peace and stability in Syria and steps that the international community could take in this regard.





















