British Premier Starmer arrives in Washington for high-level talks with Biden

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday arrived in Washington to hold a key meeting with US President Joe Biden.

According to a statement from 10 Downing Street, the meeting will "focus on strategy and how progress can be made towards long-term solutions for both conflicts."

In particular, the leaders will discuss continued support for Ukraine as well as efforts to broker a cease-fire and secure the release of hostages in Gaza.

The leaders are also expected to touch on a broader array of international challenges. Discussions will likely cover advancing "a free and open Indo-Pacific," enhancing US-UK cooperation on supply chain security, and bolstering climate resilience as both nations confront the growing threats of global warming.







