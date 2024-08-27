CHINAS WANG SAYS WANTS SUBSTANTIVE TALKS AS HE MEETS TOP US OFFICIAL

China's Wang says wants 'substantive' talks as he meets top US official

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday he was hoping for "substantive" and "constructive" talks with top White House official Jake Sullivan as the two met in Beijing.

"I hope as always the communication will be not only strategic, but also substantive and at the same time very constructive," Wang said.

Wang added that he wanted the two sides to "help China-US relations move forward towards the San Francisco vision", referring to a framework hashed out by Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping during talks in the US city last year.

Sullivan, meanwhile, said he was "looking forward" to the talks on Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

"We'll delve into a wide range of issues, including issues on which we agree and those issues... where there are still differences that we need to manage effectively and substantively," he said.

"It will be, I think, a very productive round of conversations," he added.







