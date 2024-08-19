PUTIN OFFERS RUSSIAS HELP FOR ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN SETTLEMENT

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia is eager to contribute to the signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

During a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Putin affirmed Russia's willingness to engage in the peace process to the extent deemed appropriate by both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"While Russia faces its own crises, particularly in the Ukrainian direction, our historical involvement in the South Caucasus, especially in recent years, underscores our need to participate in these events, naturally, as much as the parties require," Putin said.

He further added: "If there is any role we can play in facilitating the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, advancing the delimitation and demarcation of borders, or unlocking economic and logistical opportunities, we would gladly do so."

Putin also mentioned that following his visit to Azerbaijan, he would contact Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to brief him on the outcomes of the talks.

"I am aware that Azerbaijan aims to finalize all settlement procedures," he noted.

In addition, Putin praised the development of Baku, describing the city as evolving into a "trade oasis" in the region.

Discussing bilateral cooperation, Putin acknowledged that the trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan has yet to reach its full potential.

Aliyev, for his part, emphasized that the Declaration on Allied Cooperation, signed by Azerbaijan and Russia in February 2022, has been successfully implemented across political and economic sectors, contributing positively to the partnership.

"We cooperate in energy and transport, placing special attention on humanitarian collaboration, along with many other areas. Today, we will review the agenda in detail once again. I am confident that this visit will be both pleasant for you and beneficial to our relations," Aliyev said.