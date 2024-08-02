Jordan, Iran discuss 'dangerous' escalation in region

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani discussed the "dangerous" escalation in the region during a phone call late Thursday.

The two ministers discussed ways to reduce tensions and protect the region from the "catastrophic consequences" of the escalation, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It added that stopping the aggression on Gaza and respecting international law and international humanitarian law are the first steps towards reducing it.

They also discussed the implications of the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday, which Jordan condemned as a crime and violation of international law.

They also addressed several bilateral issues and agreed to meet soon to discuss regional conditions and bilateral relations, according to the statement.

The call coincided with expectations of escalating reciprocal attacks between Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah group on one side and Israel on the other following the assassination of top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr by Israel on Tuesday in Lebanon's capital Beirut and the accusation by both Hamas and Iran that Israel assassinated Haniyeh.

Earlier on Thursday, Safadi said in a press conference that "if there is any escalation, our top priority is to protect Jordan and the safety of Jordanians."

"Anyone who wants to violate our airspace, we will confront that. Jordan will not be a battlefield; we are facing many consequences," he added.











