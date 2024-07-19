UN CHIEF TO FORWARD ICJS ADVISORY OPINION ON ISRAELS UNLAWFUL OCCUPATION TO GENERAL ASSEMBLY

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will transmit to the General Assembly the advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which deems Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967 as unlawful, said his spokesman on Friday.

Stephane Dujarric in a statement said Guterres will promptly transmit the findings to the UN General Assembly, which had requested the court's advice in 2022.

"It is for the General Assembly to decide how to proceed in this matter," he said.

Guterres reiterates that the parties must re-engage on the long-delayed political path towards ending the occupation and resolving the conflict in line with international law, relevant UN resolutions and bilateral agreements, according to the readout.

"The only viable path is the vision of two States-Israel and a fully independent, democratic, contiguous, viable and sovereign Palestinian State-living side by side in peace and security within secure and recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States," said the statement.

The ICJ in its opinion said Israel's decades-long occupation of East Jerusalem and West Bank is "unlawful" and should be brought to an end "as rapidly as possible."

It said Israel should cease new settlement activities, and "evacuate all settlers from the Occupied Palestinian Territory."

The General Assembly had adopted a resolution requesting the ICJ to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967, how the policies and practices of Israel affect the legal status of the occupation, and what are the legal consequences that arise for all states and the UN from this status.

Guterres also reiterated his urgent call for a humanitarian cease-fire and the unconditional release of all hostages held in Gaza.