Qatari emir highlights efforts to halt Gaza war

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani emphasized on Friday his country's efforts to halt the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, describing the conditions there as tragic, Qatar News Agency reported.

During his meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, the emir affirmed that Qatar seeks to stop the war by finding a solution, stopping the fighting, and releasing hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

The situation in the enclave is tragic and difficult, and we need the world's efforts to stop this war, he said.

Sheikh Tamim arrived in Warsaw from Astana, Kazakhstan where he attended a two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

Israel has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians since an Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack that claimed 1,200 lives and took around 250 as hostages. Israeli actions have triggered a humanitarian disaster and an ongoing trial over alleged genocide at the International Court of Justice.

Egypt, Qatar, and the US have been trying for months to secure a truce and the release of 120 remaining hostages in Gaza.

Hamas says any deal must end the war and bring a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel, however, argues it will accept only temporary pauses in the fighting and wants to end the governance capabilities of the resistance group.

US President Joe Biden announced a three-phased truce plan in May, which includes the gradual release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and the pullback of Israeli forces. It also envisages the freeing of Palestinian prisoners and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Mossad chief David Barnea left for Doha on Friday to meet Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss the potential deal.





