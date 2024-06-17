Biden adviser visits Israel to discuss growing escalation with Lebanon

US President Joe Biden's senior adviser is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Monday to discuss the growing escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

Amos Hochstein is expected to hold meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Hochstein may also meet Benny Gantz, who quit the emergency government this month over disagreements with Netanyahu on post-war Gaza strategy.

Hochstein played a significant role in the maritime boundary agreement, signed in October 2022, between Israel and Lebanon.

The trip comes at the height of border clashes between Israel and Hezbollah. Since the war in Gaza began last October, there have been daily exchanges of fire, and thousands of civilians have been displaced on both sides of the shared border.

Washington fears serious escalation between the two sides after last week's killing of a senior Hezbollah commander.

The killing prompted Hezbollah to fire hundreds of rockets and drones at northern Israel. The last full-blown conflict between the two sides was in 2006.









