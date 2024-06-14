Turkish president heads to Italy to attend G-7 Leaders Summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday headed to Italy to attend the G-7 Leaders Summit.

Turkish Ambassador to Madrid Nuket Kucukel Ezberci and other officials saw Erdoğan off at the Madrid-Torrejon de Ardoz Military Airport.

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan, Chief Foreign Policy and Security Advisor to the President Ambassador Akif Cagatay Kilic and Vice President of Communications Cagatay Ozdemir also accompanied him.

Erdoğan will attend the High Level Session on Africa and the Mediterranean/Artificial Intelligence and Energy at the G-7 Leaders Summit in Italy.

He will also hold a series of bilateral meetings and attend cultural events and an informal dinner.

He will also pose for a family photo to mark the occassion.







