Turkish FM Fidan meets Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot in Prague

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday met his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot in the Czech capital of Prague, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting came on the sidelines of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

No further information on the session was shared, but according to sources Fidan was expected to call for NATO to increase its contribution to the anti-terrorism endeavor and underline Ankara's expectations from allies with regard to fighting the PKK terror group.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Fidan was also likely to urge the NATO allies to lift all restrictions on arms exports to Türkiye.