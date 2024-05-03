Turkish FM Fidan to attend 15th summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Banjul

 Contact Us
Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to participate in the 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which will take place this week in Banjul, Gambia's capital. The announcement was made by his ministry on Friday.

Published May 03,2024
The event will be held on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a phone call with his Gambian counterpart Adama Barrow on Thursday said it is important for the Islamic world to act in unity to stop Israel's attacks on Gaza, and hoped the decisions to be taken during the summit will result in favorable developments.