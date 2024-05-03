Turkish FM Fidan to attend 15th summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Banjul

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Banjul, the capital of Gambia, this week, his ministry said on Friday.

The event will be held on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a phone call with his Gambian counterpart Adama Barrow on Thursday said it is important for the Islamic world to act in unity to stop Israel's attacks on Gaza, and hoped the decisions to be taken during the summit will result in favorable developments.