IRAQIS BELIEVE TURKISH PRESIDENTS VISIT TO IRAQ WILL BOLSTER DEVELOPMENT

Iraqis believe Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's this week's visit to Iraq will further strengthen economic relations between the two countries.

Highlighting that the visit, first since 2011 during which 26 agreements were signed, shows the positive course of bilateral relations, they expressed hope it will be instrumental in the development of the Arab country.

They also expect the two nations to enhance cooperation in fight against terrorism.

- 'WE WANT TURKISH COMPANIES TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF IRAQ'

Salim Jafar, a resident of Baghdad, said he hoped the visit will lead to important developments in trade and the economy, stressing that Turkish goods are attracting attention in the Iraqi market.

Mohammad Abdullah Mahmoud, also a resident of Baghdad, said he believes Erdoğan's visit "will bring important developments and innovations to our country."

"We want Turkish companies to do business in Iraq and contribute to the development of the country," he added.

Another resident of the capital, Mohammad al-Basrawi, termed Turkish goods of high quality, and wished for an increase in imports to Iraq.

- KIRKUK RESIDENTS AWAIT TURKISH COMPANIES

Saying that Iraq needs reconstruction and development, Ali Suheyil from Kirkuk expressed his belief that Erdoğan's visit will usher in a new era in terms of trade, development and the economy.

He also pointed out the need for joint cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Saying that Türkiye stands by all Iraqis, he said they are waiting for Turkish companies to contribute to the development and reconstruction of Kirkuk.

Mueyyed Abdulaziz, another Kirkuk resident, said the trip will have a positive impact not only on Türkiye-Iraq relations, but also on the whole region. He said the security and stability of both countries are important for each other.

- 'MAYBE OIL EXPORTS WOULD RESUME ON THE OCCASION OF THIS VISIT'

Sirvan Najim, a resident of Erbil, said Erdoğan's visit will have positive effects "because Erdoğan's influence over regional countries, especially the US and Russia, is clear and his influence is taken into consideration."

Najim expressed his hope that economic relations between Türkiye and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) will further develop.

He said Türkiye is an important country for Iraq and the KRG, noting that the visit "will certainly have positive effects economically and on the oil issue. Maybe on the occasion of this visit, oil exports (from Iraq to Türkiye) will start again."

Another Erbil resident, Dr. Imad Edwar, said: "Türkiye's position among the countries in the region, its power, and how many cards it holds is undoubtedly a fact."

"Türkiye has an important role in the region with its geo-strategic position. Erdoğan's visit to Iraq coincides with a very sensitive period. Important developments are taking place in the region," he added.









