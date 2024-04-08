Saudi Arabia, Pakistan call for global efforts to halt Israeli war on Gaza

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met in Mecca, Saudi Arabia to discuss a myriad of regional and global developments of mutual interest, including the situation in Gaza, said a joint statement on Monday.

The two leaders, who met on Sunday, urged "for international efforts to halt Israeli military operations in Gaza, mitigate humanitarian impact and underscored the imperative for the international community to pressure Israel to cease hostilities, adhere to international law, and facilitate unhindered humanitarian aid access to Gaza," said the statement released by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

Sharif, accompanied by his Cabinet members, is currently in Saudi Arabia on his first foreign visit after his election as the prime minister in February.

"They discussed the need for advancing the peace process in accordance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly as well as the Arab Peace Initiative aimed at finding a just and comprehensive solution, for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital," the statement said.

It said the two sides also stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues, especially the lingering Jammu and Kashmir dispute to "ensure peace and stability in the region."

The discussions also centered on fortifying the "fraternal" relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration across various sectors, while emphasis was placed on the kingdom's supportive role in Pakistan's economy, the joint statement said.

Both parties affirmed their commitment to expediting the first wave of an already agreed investment package worth $5 billion, it added.