Blinken, Yellen to visit China shortly: US official

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will pay separate visits to China shortly as the world's two largest economies seek stabler ties, a US official said.

"We will continue to advance our interests through cabinet level diplomacy, including visits to the PRC by Secretary of the Treasury Yellen in the coming days and Secretary of State Blinken in the coming weeks," said a US official briefing reporters ahead of a call Tuesday between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.







