Hamas, Islamic Jihad say success of indirect negotiations with Israel depends on fulfillment of 4 conditions

Palestine resistance groups, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, said Friday that four conditions, including the return of displaced people to their homes in the Gaza Strip are necessary for the success of indirect negotiations with Israel.

Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh and a delegation led by Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhalah met in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Hamas said in a statement that for "successful indirect" negotiations with Israel, there must be a complete halt to Gaza attacks, withdrawal of occupation forces, return of displaced persons and uninterrupted aid entry.

The statement highlighted Palestinians' direct conflict with Israel amid raids, attacks in the West Bank and violations in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. It demanded employing all forms of resistance in conflict zones.

The statement urged on the Islamic community to express anger against Israel's daily massacres and resist through legitimate means.

It also rejects any plans or projects aimed at altering the situation in Gaza against the will of the people.

-INDIRECT TALKS FOR CEASE-FIRE AND PRISONER EXCHANGE BETWEEN HAMAS, ISRAEL

The Israeli delegation, led by Mossad Chief David Barnea, traveled to Doha, the capital of Qatar, on March 18 for a new round of negotiations on the release of prisoners in Gaza.

Israeli media announced the official start of prisoner exchange negotiations between Hamas and Tel Aviv as soon as the Israeli delegation arrived in Doha.

It was noted that Nitzan Alon, responsible for the file of captives and missing persons in the Israeli army, was also part of the delegation.

Israel's Channel 12 television news said negotiations were expected to last two weeks.

But on March 26, Israel announced it recalled the negotiation team from Qatar citing Hamas' "extreme demands," including "complete cessation of the war in Gaza and full withdrawal of the Israeli army from the region.













