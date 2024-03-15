Turkish foreign minister in Azerbaijani capital for trilateral meeting

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in the Azerbaijani capital Baku late Thursday to attend a trilateral meeting.

On Friday, Fidan will attend the 9th Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

During the meeting, issues concerning the three countries will be reviewed within the understanding of regional cooperation and recent global developments will be discussed.

Fidan, who will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, is expected to participate in the 11th Global Baku Forum.

The trilateral meeting mechanism contributes to regional stability, peace and prosperity.















