Türkiye sends top officials to Iraq for talks on security, anti-terror efforts

A trio of top Turkish officials on Thursday will attend a security summit with Iraqi officials in Baghdad.

The meeting, attended on the Turkish side by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head Ibrahim Kalin, will focus on security and military cooperation, in addition to eradicating the presence of the PKK terrorist group in Iraq, a top goal set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

It is expected that the meeting will see both sides discussing developing a common understanding on the fight against terrorism and taking concrete steps in this regard.

Fidan on Thursday headed to the capital Baghdad to attend the security meeting at the ministerial level, diplomatic sources said on Thursday. Fidan flew from Ankara's Esenboga Airport at 11.35 a.m local time (0835GMT), they said.

Türkiye is also planning to boost its relations with Baghdad through the Türkiye-Iraq Development Road Project.

With implementation of this project, Iraq aims to shorten the travel time between Asia and Europe through Türkiye with the Great Faw Port-the first phase of the Development Road Project when it becomes a transit hub.

The project's 745-mile (1,200-kilometer) railway and highways will connect the port, which is aimed to be the largest port in the Middle East. It is planned to be completed by 2025 to the Turkish border at an expected cost of $17 billion.

Energy issues will also be discussed at the security summit in Baghdad. In this context, the development of natural gas resources in Iraq and their shipment to international markets and the resumption of Iraq-Türkiye oil pipeline operations will be evaluated.

Erdoğan is expected to visit Iraq in April.

After concluding his contacts in Iraq, Fidan is expected to depart tonight for Baku, Azerbaijan.













