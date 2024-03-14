Poland set to recall more than 50 ambassadors

Poland's has decided to recall dozens of its ambassadors appointed by the previous administration, its Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.

"On 13 March, Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski decided to terminate the mission of more than 50 ambassadors and to withdraw a dozen or so candidates who had been entered for approval by the ministry's former senior officials," the ministry said in a statement.

It came after the proposed reshuffle was put forward at the Foreign Service Council, and following its approval by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, recall procedures have been launched.

The government "believes that the necessary change of Polish ambassadors will help to address the difficult challenges facing Poland's foreign policy today in a better, more professional manner," the statement added.

It noted that with this move, the Foreign Ministry hopes the country's key authorities will work together on this issue.















