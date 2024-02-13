 Contact Us
News Diplomacy Erdoğan affirms Türkiye's support for Libyan unity, dialogue process

Erdoğan affirms Türkiye's support for Libyan unity, dialogue process

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's dedication to preserving the unity and integrity of Libya. Erdoğan affirmed their preparedness to assist in the dialogue process, while also upholding the legitimacy of the Government of National Unity.

Anadolu Agency DIPLOMACY
Published February 13,2024
Subscribe
ERDOĞAN AFFIRMS TÜRKIYES SUPPORT FOR LIBYAN UNITY, DIALOGUE PROCESS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed Türkiye's commitment to the unity and integrity of Libya, stating its readiness to support the dialogue process without undermining the legitimacy of the Government of National Unity.

Erdoğan received Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh during the World Governments Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, said the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan also affirmed Türkiye's continued efforts for a sustainable and lasting solution in Libya and reiterated Türkiye's contributions to ensuring stability in the region.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the 2011 ouster of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi, who was later killed.

Türkiye recently announced plans to reopen its consulate in Benghazi, Eastern Libya.