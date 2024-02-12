Iraq, US resume meetings on ending mission of international coalition

The US-Iraq Higher Military Commission resumed its dialogue Sunday on ending the US-led international coalition's mission in Iraq.

The meeting was convened "to assess the military situation, the level of danger, and to establish a timetable for a gradual reduction ending the mission of the coalition forces in the country," the Iraqi News Agency reported.

Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool, the spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, said that "based on these meetings, a timetable for a deliberate and gradual reduction will be formulated, leading to the conclusion of the mission of the international coalition forces."

Iraq previously announced that an agreement had been reached with the US on Jan. 25 to establish a timetable for the end of the military mission of the coalition established under the leadership of the US against the Daesh terrorist group and the gradual reduction of coalition advisors.

Bases belonging to the coalition forces have come under attack from Iran-backed Shia militia forces many times.





