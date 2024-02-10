Putin says Russian Foreign Ministry faces difficult tasks in face of 'hybrid war'

The Russian Foreign Ministry faces difficult and responsible tasks due to the hybrid war unleashed against Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

Congratulating Russian diplomats on Diplomatic Workers' Day, Putin emphasized that the work of diplomats became more difficult in recent years due to "the attempts of the collective West to isolate Russia and undermine its security."

Putin expects that despite the complicated international situation, Russian diplomats will continue to proudly serve their country.

"The Russian foreign policy service is rightfully proud of its rich history and glorious traditions. At all times, its employees have honorably defended the interests of the Motherland in the international arena, regardless of any difficulties and challenges," he said.

The Diplomatic Workers' Day is annual holiday of Russian diplomats. This day they put on their dress uniform, pay tribute to the memory of all the Russian diplomats who contributed to the development of Russia's international relations, and hold different events to commemorate the work of the previous generations.





