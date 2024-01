US official in Middle East for talks on new Gaza 'pause': W.House

US President Joe Biden's Middle East advisor is holding talks in the region on a new, possibly longer deal for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting in Gaza, the White House said Tuesday.

Brett McGurk was in Egypt and would visit other countries to discuss "the potential for another hostage deal, which would require a humanitarian pause of some length," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.