Biden thanks Qatar’s emir for his role in Iran-US prisoner swap deal

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday thanked Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for his role and mediation in a landmark prisoner swap deal with Iran.

This came in a phone call between Biden and Al-Thani in which both confirmed "their strong bilateral partnership and commitment to working together to address regional and global challenges," according to a White House statement.

"President Biden expressed his appreciation for Qatar's support for talks with Iran that led to the return of five wrongfully detained U.S. citizens," the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed "their commitment to deepen defense and security cooperation in the region."

For his part, Sheikh Tamim affirmed "Qatar's belief in dialogue as the only way of resolving disputes and establishing peace, as well as proceeding with the state's efforts in mediation and dispute resolution," according to the Qatari state news agency QNA.

On Aug. 16, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said its mediation efforts led to an agreement on prisoner exchange between Iran and the US, including the release of Iran's frozen assets in South Korea and Iraq.

