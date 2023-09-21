Syrian president arrives in China on 1st visit in nearly 2 decades

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday arrived in China on his official visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time in nearly two decades.

According to Xinhua News, Bashar al-Assad arrived in Hangzhou, the capital city of east China's Zhejiang province, to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games.

Assad last time visited China in 2004 to meet then-President Hu Jintao.

This is his first visit to China since the Syrian civil war broke out more than 12 years ago.

On Wednesday, the Syrian media said the president, along with first lady Asma al-Assad, will visit the capital Beijing and Hangzhou.

He will meet with President Xi and hold a Syrian-Chinese summit, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported.





