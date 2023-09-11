Importance of cooperation between Türkiye, Kazakhstan growing day by day: Turkish FM Fidan

In the period of rapidly changing geopolitical dynamics, the importance of cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan is increasing day by day, the Turkish foreign minister said on Monday.

"We should draw strength from the trust and understanding provided by our fraternal bond and make our relationship even more beneficial for both sides," Hakan Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu in Kazakhstan's capital Astana.

Fidan added that bilateral relations are becoming increasingly institutionalized and deepened.

"We are one of the largest investors in Kazakhstan with investments exceeding $5 billion in total. We are working to strengthen our cooperation in the defense industry," he said.

"Achieving the target of a $10 billion bilateral trade volume, as aimed by our respective presidents, is no longer a distant goal," the Turkish foreign minister added.

He said both sides are working to deepen cooperation in the energy sector based on common interests and a comprehensive strategy.

Reminding that the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTG) will be held in Kazakhstan in November, Fidan said Türkiye will continue to support Kazakhstan during this period.

"We have agreed to deepen our cooperation in international and regional organizations," he added.

About the fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), Fidan said they have discussed steps to be taken in the fight against this "common enemy."

"We are well aware of this insidious terrorist organization and what they have done to infiltrate the Turkish state and other countries," Fidan said.

"We all need to be vigilant against the FETO terrorist organization. We are ready to provide all necessary support in this regard," he added.