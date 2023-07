Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conducts bilateral meetings in Jakarta

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate meetings with Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Brunei Darussalam Second Foreign Minister Dato Seri Erywan Yusof, Vietnam Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, and the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Jakarta, Indonesia.

