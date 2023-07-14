Erdoğan holds meetings with Prime Minister of Iraq and President of Czech Republic

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with the Prime Minister of Iraq, Muhammed Şiya es-Sudani, and the leader of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel.

President Erdoğan had a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammed Şiya es-Sudani.

During the conversation, they discussed economic and trade relations between Türkiye and Iraq, as well as regional issues.

Following his conversation with the Iraqi Prime Minister, President Erdoğan also had a phone conversation with the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel. The discussion covered bilateral relations between Türkiye and the Czech Republic, as well as Türkiye's accession process to the European Union .





