Putin vows Moscow will stand firm against provocations

During a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his determination to counter Western sanctions and what he referred to as "provocations."



Russian leader announced Moscow's intention to strengthen its ties with the SCO, which includes China and India, and voiced support for transitioning to local currency settlements in foreign trade.



Putin also issued a warning about the growing potential for conflicts and the increased risk of a global economic crisis.



In his first appearance at an international forum since the Wagner Group mutiny two weeks prior, Putin addressed Asian leaders at the SCO and highlighted the unity of the Russian people.



"Russians were more united than ever, and both political circles and society had demonstrated their solidarity and heightened sense of responsibility towards the country in response to the attempted armed mutiny," Putin said in a statement.

To dispel doubts about his authority following the Wagner mutiny, Putin emphasized Russia's unity during a meeting with key allies, underscoring his commitment to addressing any perceptions of weakness.







