Russian, Turkish foreign ministers outline topics of mutual interest in 1st phone call

Russia and Türkiye's foreign ministers outlined a range of topics of mutual interest in their first phone call on June 9, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview with the Russian state-run RIA news agency, Zakharova said Moscow is "ready and open" to communications with its Turkish partners.

Asked about the possibility of a meeting between top diplomats Sergey Lavrov and Hakan Fidan, she said if one is agreed on by the sides, she will inform the media.

"As you know, the first phone contact took place. Certain areas of our agenda have already been outlined -- a number of important tasks such as the settlement of problems with the Black Sea (Grain) Initiative, the normalization of Türkiye with its closest neighbors, Armenia and Syria, and the fight against the terrorist threat in the region," she said.

A wide range of topics of mutual interest determines the energetic dynamics of the Russian-Turkish dialogue both in the bilateral format and on international platforms, through the foreign and other ministries, including of the economic bloc and intelligence services, she said.

"Good results have been achieved in terms of Syrian-Turkish normalization, which is also important for stability in the region. We consider the Syrian-Turkish talks an important element of stability in the region and a factor in a comprehensive settlement of the situation in Syria," she said.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR



Commenting on Ukraine's refusal to organize an international investigation of the Kakhovka dam breach, Zakharova said Kyiv "immediately" demanded to involve the International Criminal Court (ICC), although such issues are out of its area of competence because the ICC is a "tool used to wage a hybrid war against Russia."

On the chances of the grain deal's extension after the blowing up of the Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv region, Zakharova said the restoration of fertilizer supplies through this infrastructure was one of the key points of the agreement.

As for compensation, the owner has to seek it after an investigation of the incident aimed at determining the guilty party, she said.

Zakharova also said that Russia maintains its accusation against Ukraine regarding the possible use of a "dirty bomb" -- an explosive device containing nuclear components.

She also questioned the decision to supply ammunition containing depleted uranium to Ukraine, pointing out that the use of these kind of shells will contaminate the soil on which Kyiv grows grain that is delivered to European countries.

Asked if the issue of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to South Africa was resolved, taking into account the country's participation in the International Criminal Court, which issued a warrant for Putin's arrest, Zakharova said "this is the story about the prosecutor with his pedophile brother, who was released from prison exactly when this warrant was issued, which speaks for itself. This is an obvious fraud and manipulation under the guise of international law."

According to Zakharova, the whole story with the warrant for Putin's arrest was staged, and people were recruited who "due to their personal, life circumstances, made a deal with their conscience against the right as such."