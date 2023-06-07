Erdoğan holds phone call with Putin to discuss Ukraine war

In a statement released by the Directorate of Communications , it was revealed that the discussions during the meeting centred around the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan , during the phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin , highlighted the significance of conducting a thorough investigation into the Kahovka Dam explosion to eliminate any lingering suspicions.



He suggested the establishment of a commission consisting of Russian and Ukrainian experts, with the involvement of the United Nations and the international community, including Türkiye.



Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's readiness to contribute to these efforts.



Erdoğan emphasized the global importance placed on maintaining the Grain Consensus, stressing that the collaborative agreement established through joint efforts plays a crucial role in addressing the global food crisis.



Furthermore, Erdoğan expressed his intention to continue consultations with the United Nations to overcome obstacles that hinder the export of Russian grain and fertilizer.



Reaffirming Türkiye's unwavering determination to pursue a just and lasting peace, Erdoğan assured that Türkiye is fully prepared to provide sincere support to bring an end to the conflicts.





