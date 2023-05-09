Canada declares Chinese diplomat 'persona non grata' over alleged threats to Conservative lawmaker

Canada on Monday expelled Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, who was accused of being involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative lawmaker Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.

"Canada has decided to declare persona non grata Mr. Zhao Wei. I have been clear: we will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs," said Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly in a statement.

"Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behavior, they will be sent home," she added.

The decision has been taken after careful consideration of all factors, and the government remains vigilant in its resolve that defending Canada's democracy is of the utmost importance, said Joly.

The Canadian government last week summoned China's ambassador over allegations that he was part of a plot to threaten Chong, who has been critical of Beijing, and his family.

China sanctioned Chong in 2021 after he led a motion in Canada's parliament condemning Beijing's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority as a genocide-a charge the Chinese government has firmly rejected.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre presented a motion in the House of Commons asking members of parliament (MPs) to call on the government to take more drastic actions against all threats of foreign interference, including expelling Chinese diplomats.















