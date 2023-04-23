U.S. temporarily suspends operations at embassy in Khartoum amid fighting

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday the United States temporarily suspended operations at its embassy in Khartoum and safely evacuated all U.S. personnel and their dependents as violence rocks Sudan.

"We will continue to assist Americans in Sudan in planning for their own safety and provide regular updates to U.S. citizens in the area," Blinken said in a statement, reiterating calls for parties to the fighting to urgently extend and expand the Eid al-Fitr ceasefire to a sustainable cessation of hostilities.







