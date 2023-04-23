Turkish, Sudanese foreign ministers discuss recent situation in Sudan

In a phone call, Türkiye's foreign minister discussed with his acting counterpart from Sudan discussed the latest situation in the North African country on Saturday.

According to Türkiye's Foreign Ministry, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Sudan's Ali al-Sadiq addressed the evacuation of Turkish nationals from Sudan, where the army has been clashing with a paramilitary group for days.

The fighting has continued for more than a week between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with more than 300 civilians killed and over 200 others injured, according to UN figures.

Cavusoglu also held separate calls with his counterparts from three more countries: Iran's Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Albania's Olta Xhacka, and Hungary's Peter Szijjarto.













