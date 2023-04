Turkish citizens to be able to enter Egypt by obtaining visa on arrival

Turkish citizens will be able to enter Egypt by obtaining a visa on arrival, Türkiye's charge d'affaires in Cairo announced on Saturday.

"Our citizens will be able to enter Egypt without obtaining a visa in advance," said Salih Mutlu Sen on Twitter.

While the Turkish official did not include details on the subject, no official statement has been made from Egypt yet.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been maintained at the level of charges d'affaires since 2013.