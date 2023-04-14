Çavuşoğlu meets with Austrian counterpart Schallenberg in Vienna to discuss cooperation

Türkiye 's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Friday met with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna and discussed bilateral relations.

Expressing gratitude to Austria for their support after the massive earthquakes that shook Türkiye's southern regions on Feb. 6, Çavuşoğlu on Twitter said the two countries "will further increase economic, trade and cultural cooperation."

He also said that they have "exchanged views on the developments regarding Ukraine, Syria and South Caucasus."

The twin earthquakes on Feb. 6 in southern Türkiye killed more than 50,000 people in the country and prompted international solidarity.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces — Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.

Around 14 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes as well as many others in northern Syria.