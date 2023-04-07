Lavrov: West wants strategic defeat of Russia on battlefield

Speaking during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in the capital Ankara on Friday, Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov underlined in his remarks: "West, that has been waging a hybrid war against Russian side in Ukraine, wants the strategic defeat of Russia on the battlefield."

ANY UKRAINE PEACE TALKS SHOULD BE ABOUT 'NEW WORLD ORDER'

Moscow wants any Ukraine peace talks to be centred on creating a "new world order", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on a visit to Türkiye.



"Any negotiation needs to be based on taking into account Russian interests... needs to be about the principles on which the new world order will be based," Lavrov said.



He added that Russia rejects a "unipolar world order led by 'one hegemon'".

RUSSIA TO WORK OUTSIDE GRAIN DEAL IF WEST MAINTAINS 'OBSTACLES'

Lavrov said that Russia could work outside the Black Sea grain deal if Western countries maintain what he called "obstacles".



Lavrov said that Russian grain and fertilizer exports were affected by a lack of access to insurance and to the SWIFT financial messaging system.



He called on European countries that he said have a surplus of Ukrainian grain to donate some of it to poor countries.