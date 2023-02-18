Turkish president receives Libyan premier in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday received Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Istanbul for talks.

Erdoğan and Dbeibeh held a closed-door meeting at the Vahdettin Mansion, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

No further information was released on the meeting, which came after two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, claiming the lives of more than 40,600 people.

Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the southern Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces.

In Syria, at least 5,840 people were killed in the earthquake disaster.



















