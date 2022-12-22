News Diplomacy Zelensky invited to Brussels for planned EU-Ukraine summit

DPA DIPLOMACY Published December 22,2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to Brussels in February, according to a spokesperson for EU Council President Charles Michel.



He also confirmed that an EU-Ukraine summit was planned for February 3. According to him, however, the heads of state and government of the 27 EU states will not participate. It is planned that the European Union will be represented by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Michel.



Zelensky travelled to Washington on Wednesday for his first trip abroad since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine. For appearances on the world political stage - for example at the G7 summit in the Bavarian resort of Elmau - he has so far always been connected online from Ukraine.










