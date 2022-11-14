TURKISH LEADER ERDOĞAN ARRIVES IN INDONESIAS BALI FOR G20 SUMMIT

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Indonesia's Bali Island on Monday to attend the G20 Summit.

Erdoğan was welcomed at Ngurah Rai International Airport by Indonesia's Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi, and Governor of Bali Wayan Koster as well as Turkish Ambassador Ahmet Cemil Miroglu.

The president is accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Treasure, and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirişçi, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın, Head of Defense Industries' Presidency İsmail Demir and Justic and Development (AK) Party spokesman Ömer Çelik.

Erdoğan will hold a bilateral meeting with the host and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday before the summit.

During the meeting, bilateral relations will be reviewed, and steps to further develop cooperation will be discussed.

Türkiye and Indonesia will also ink five agreements in various areas including, the defense industry, technology, forestry, environment, and development.

The main theme of the summit, which will take place on Nov. 15-16, is "Recover Together, Recover Stronger."

On Nov. 15, Erdoğan will attend the first session on food and energy security and address all leaders and delegation heads.

Following lunch with G20 leaders, Erdoğan will attend the second session on health and will address the participants.

On the final day of the summit, the Turkish president will hold bilateral meetings and hold a press conference.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the UK, the US, and the EU are G20 member states. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Bali to attend the summit on behalf of President Vladimir Putin.