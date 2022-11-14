Turkish, Indonesian defense chiefs discuss security

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto on Monday discussed bilateral defense and security issues.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, Akar and Subianto also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in the defense industry during their closed-door meeting in Bali, Indonesia, ahead of a two-day G20 summit starting on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, five agreements were signed between Türkiye and Indonesia in the fields of defense industry, technology, forestry, environment, and development.

Akar and Subianto inked the bilateral deal in the field of defense.