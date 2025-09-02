Ministry gives support to 28 cinema projects in 2025

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism provided support of 7 million 375 thousand Turkish Lira to 28 projects in the second term of 2025. With this, the total support given to the cinema sector this year has reached 14 million 69 thousand Turkish Lira.



As a result of evaluations by the Cinema Support Committee, in the second term of 2025, support was given to 28 projects totaling 7 million 375 thousand Turkish Lira, including 1 million 200 thousand TL for 7 screenplay and dialogue writing projects, 3 million 925 thousand TL for 14 short fiction film production projects, 1 million 300 thousand TL for 4 short animation film production projects, and 950 thousand TL for 3 feature film development projects.

In the first half of 2025, 6 million 694 thousand TL was granted to 40 projects, and with the newly announced second term support, a total of 14 million 69 thousand TL has been provided to 68 projects.

The total support provided by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to the cinema sector throughout 2025, including feature-length productions, has reached 217 million 24 thousand TL. In 2024, the ministry allocated 6 million 621 thousand TL to 60 projects.

The results of the second term support for feature-length films will be announced at the end of September.