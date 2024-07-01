News Cinema Italian actress Maria Rosaria Omaggio dies at 67 in Rome

Published July 01,2024

Italian actress Maria Rosaria Omaggio died on Monday in Rome at the age of 67 after a prolonged illness, her family reported.



Born in Naples, the acclaimed actress was celebrated both in Italy and internationally for her diverse career.



Omaggio appeared in more than 40 film and television productions, including "To Rome With Love" by US director Woody Allen.



She received an award at the Venice Film Festival for her standout role as Italian journalist Oriana Fallaci (1929-2006) in Andrzej Wajda's 2013 film "Walesa. Man of Hope" about the Polish trade union leader Lech Wałęsa, who later served as the country's president.



Beyond her acting career, Omaggio served as a dedicated ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).



She leaves behind a legacy as a prominent figure in Italian theatre and cinema.









